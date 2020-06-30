www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday June 30, 2020 – Felix Orinda, popular known as DJ Evolve, sought to clear the air over reports that he forgave Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, for allegedly shooting him in the neck.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Orinda stated that he has not forgiven Babu Owino but has left everything to God and the justice system.

“I left that to God and I’m waiting for the justice system to see what will go through.”

“Apart from that, I have nothing else to say about it,” DJ Evolve said when asked to confirm whether or not he has forgiven the Embakasi legislator for shooting him.

The entertainer who was released from hospital on Thursday, June 18th, six months after the incident occurred, detailed that he had pinned his hopes on the Judiciary and was waiting for justice to be served.

DJ Evolve is bedridden as his body, from mid-torso down, is still numb.

He added that he was recuperating well and was able to move his hands.

However, he doubted whether he would be able to resume work because most of his body parts were still affected.

“Generally, I am doing better as opposed to when it first happened.”

“I was really traumatised at the beginning but I learnt to live with it.”

“At least nowadays I can be able to sleep unlike before where I couldn’t sleep at all.”

“I kept having flashbacks of that fateful day and I needed medication to put me to sleep.”

“I’m slightly able to move my limbs (hands) and that is the much I can do.”

“I can’t be able to move my arms.”

“I haven’t progressed as these were my tools of the trade.”

“There’s no way I can be able to work when I don’t have them.”

“I currently depend on people to do things with me,” he painfully narrated while struggling to speak owing to a tube injected in his neck,” Evolve stated.

Babu Owino was released on a cash bail of Ksh10 million and said immediately that he had chosen to forgive himself for shooting DJ Evolve.

The Kenyan DAILY POST