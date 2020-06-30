www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday June 30, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga, has finally broken her silence about her husband’s health condition that saw him get airlifted to Dubai for surgery.

Dismissing reports on his condition being critical, Ida confirmed that the AU Special Envoy was recovering following treatment in the foreign country.

“He is in the United Arab Emirates – Dubai based International Hospital run by Germans.”

“He has been successfully treated of a mild nerve disorder affecting one leg and not what has been alleged.”

“Treat such rumours with utmost contempt and abhorrence.”

“It’s not right to speculate on someone’s health,” Ida said.

She further stated that Raila was doing better adding that she stays in contact with him on an hourly basis.

Ida stated that the decision to airlift the ODM leader was to give him enough time to recover without interruption from family and guests.

“Had he been here, many people would be flocking the home to see him.”

“Each visitor always wants at least to talk to him thus eating away into his recovery time,” she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST