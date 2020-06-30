www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday June 30, 2020 – Nakuru Governor, Lee Kinyanjui, has said that he will not yield to intimidation by a section of Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) who have been threatening to impeach him.

Addressing the press in Nakuru town on Tuesday, a furious looking Kinyanjui dared the MCAs to impeach him if they had sufficient grounds.

“The MCAs ought to stop these threats that unless we make certain changes they will impeach me.”

“Let them bring it on.”

“They shouldn’t even wait for the 14 days’ ultimatum they gave.”

“They can do it now,” Kinyanjui said.

A section of MCAs at the 72-member house accused the Governor on Tuesday last week of going against the constitution by centralising procurement processes and appointing a Deputy Director, a position that does not exist in law.

“If Kinyanjui does not comply with the joint Budget and Finance committee report within the said period I will be ready to table an impeachment motion for which we shall have valid and sufficient grounds,” said Stanley Karanja of Naivasha East Ward.

Kinyanjui, however, dismissed the MCAs telling them to focus on their constitutional roles and let him deliver as per his mandate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST