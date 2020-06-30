www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday June 30, 2020 – The Chinese Government has approved human trials on a Covid19 vaccine that was developed by CanSino Biologics.

The Ad5-nCoV is one of China’s eight vaccine candidates approved for human trials at home and abroad for the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The shot also won approval for human testing in Canada.

However, in China, the vaccine will only be tested on Military personnel and they will be taking the dose for the next one year.

“The Ad5-nCoV is currently limited to military use only and its use cannot be expanded to a broader vaccination range without the approval of the Logistics Support Department,” CanSino said.

They were referring to the Central Military Commission Department which approved the military use of the vaccine.

No vaccine has yet been approved for commercial use against the illness caused by the new coronavirus, but over a dozen vaccines from more than 100 candidates globally are being tested on humans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST