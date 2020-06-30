www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 – Chief Justice David Maraga has been accused of not paying upkeep over the last six years for a child he fathered out of wedlock.

The allegation is contained in a case that was filed in the Nairobi Children’s Court by a woman identified as Mary Kwamboka Onyancha.

The woman said that she was engaged in an erotic relationship with Maraga in 2014 when he was a Court of Appeals Judge.

She said she gave birth to Shantel Kemunto Kwamboka in 2014 and the father of the child is David Kenani Maraga.

The woman is now demanding monthly upkeep of Sh 160,000.

She says the girl is now a student at Cathsam School in Nairobi. Watch this video of her explanation on how they planned for the baby