www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday, 30 June 2020 – As some of you complain of being cash starved due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, high end city thigh vendors like Haentel Wanjiru, the side-chick to Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, are still eating life with a big spoon.

Haentel posted a photo on Instagram sipping Dom Perignon Vintage Champagne which costs Ksh 25,000.

The sexy Kikuyu lady is a full time mistress to the flashy Governor, who has been linked to massive looting of County coffers.

Here’s a photo of the expensive champagne that she posted on her Instagram page.





The Kenyan DAILY POST