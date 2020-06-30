www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Front Office Administrator

Location: Nairobi,

Reporting to: Operations Manager and Directors,

Our client is an investment company that manages various business premises by offering ultra-modern working spaces. They are looking to hire a dedicated and resourceful Front office administrator to join their team.

Overall Job Purpose

You will be responsible for organizing all of the front office and administrative activities that facilitate the smooth running of the business Centre and working spaces. This will include but not limited to, making sure that all the office premises equipment is maintained, relevant records are up to date and that all administration processes work effectively.

Duties and Responsibilities

As the first point of contact for the business center you will welcome visitors, tenants and take calls in a warm and professional manner.

Ensuring the smooth and efficient running of the office by coordinating the maintenance, repairs, mailing, supplies, equipment, bills and office errands.

Provide general support to visitors and tenants including scheduling meetings and coordinating conference room bookings and usage.

Organize the office layout and order stationery and equipment.

Ensure that all tenants/suppliers are invoiced and receipts given on time.

Manage contract and price negotiations with office vendors, service providers and building managers.

Liaise with facility management vendors, including cleaning, catering and security services.

Plan in-house or off-site activities, like parties, celebrations and conferences.

Using a range of office software, including email, spreadsheets and databases to develop reports, presentations and updating the database system on a daily basis.

Managing the company’s marketing agents

Overseeing the recruitment of new staff including training and induction.

Delegating work to staff and managing their workload and output.

Writing reports and meeting minutes for senior management and delivering presentations.

Any other duties assigned by the directors.

Abilities, Skills and Qualifications

Diploma or a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management or a related discipline. Additional qualification in logistics, finance or marketing will be a plus.

Proven experience as an office manager, marketer or a front office manager will be a plus.

Proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel and MS Outlook, in particular)

Hands on experience with office machines (e.g. laptops, fax machines and printers)

Excellent time management skills and ability to multitask and prioritize work

Attention to detail and problem-solving skills

Strong organizational and planning skills in a fast-paced environment

A creative mind with an ability to suggest improvements.

How to apply

Interested candidates should attach a single file containing the cover letter and CV. Quote the job title (Front office Administrator) in the email subject and email careers@fanisi.net before 1st July 2020. Ensure you also indicate at least (2) professional referees and previous salary on your CV only. This job ad is by Fanisi HR solutions. Only those shortlisted will be contacted.