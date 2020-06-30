www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Position: Finance Officer

Grade: Scale 15 – KIBU/ADM/2/2020 (1 POST)

Terms: contract period of five (5) years

Job Description

Reporting to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration, Finance and Development), the Finance Officer shall on the overall be responsible for the supervision and management of all administrative and operational functions of the Office of the Finance Officer.

Responsibilities

The Finance Officer shall be tasked with the following duties and responsibilities among others:

Ensure the development of financial policies to ensure a standardized system of operations in the management of the University’s finances;

Budget preparation to ensure efficient and effective utilization of the University’s resources and submission of the budget to the parent ministry and the National Treasury within the statutory deadlines;

Preparation of financial statements to ensure compliance with the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, PFM Act, 2012, International Public Sectors Accounting Standards and Public Audit Act, 2003 for submission to the auditor General before the statutory deadlines;

Preparation of the quarterly reports and financial statements for submission on or before the statutory deadline in line with the PFM Act, 2012;

Update the Council regarding changes in legislation or regulations that may affect the University’s business operations;

Ensure maintenance of the University assets register on both movable and immovable assets;

Setting up Internal controls to ensure minimization of errors, and frauds in the institution’s financial operations;

Ensure adherence to financial regulations, policies, legislations, and applicable Accounting & ISO Standards;

Liaison with external and internal auditors on the audit of Institution’s books of accounts and maintenance a good working relationships;

Implements authorized and approved payments to facilitate activities of the University;

Supervision of Finance department staff to ensure assignments are carried out efficiently and effectively in order to maintain the set standards;

Coaching and mentoring of staff through assignment and guiding in execution of the activities to ensure high standards are met to satisfy interests of customers;

Liaison with Government Agencies and other institutions on financial matters to ensure timely disbursement of resources;

Ensure participation of Finance Department staff in continual education programs and career advancement;

Evaluation of staff in the Finance Department to ensure adherence to the performance targets; and

Perform any such other duties as may be assigned or delegated Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration, Finance and Development).

Qualifications

For appointment to this position one must have:

PhD, Masters and Bachelors Degree in a relevant area from a recognized University with 12 years working experience 3 of which as Deputy Finance Officer Scale 14 or its equivalent

OR Masters and Bachelors in a relevant area from a recognized University with 15 years working experience 5 of which as Deputy Finance Officer Scale 14 or its equivalent.

Masters and Bachelors in a relevant area from a recognized University with 15 years working experience 5 of which as Deputy Finance Officer Scale 14 or its equivalent. CPA (K).

Registered membership of ICPAK or an equivalent Accounting body.

Practical experience of ICT is mandatory at this level.

Consistently demonstrated outstanding qualities for leadership, coordination and organization capabilities at top management level.

ICT Competence.

How to apply:

Each application shall be accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, Copies of Relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials and other relevant supporting documents. Scanned copies of these documents must be attached to the email application.

Applicants must also submit the following current documents:

Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau Criminal Investigation Department- (Certificate of Good Conduct) Letters of recommendation from at least three persons familiar with the applicant’s professional experience and character in general which should be sent to the address below by the application deadline.

All applications should clearly be marked with the Reference Number of the Advertised position and submitted as follows:

Ten (10) hard copies An electronic copy in PDF format by email be sent to the following email: recruitment@kibu.ac.ke

Applications must be sent on or before 15th July, 2020 addressed to:

The Vice Chancellor,

Kibabii University,

P.O. Box 1699 – 50200

Bungoma, Kenya.

Or

Dropped at

Kibabii University-Main Campus,

Administration Block, Third Floor, Room ABA 308.