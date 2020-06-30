www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday, 30 June 2020 – Controversial radio presenter and social media influencer, Andrew Kibe, has been fired from Radio Africa Group, less than a year after joining Kiss 100 to replace Shaffie Weru.

Kibe announced on his twitter page that he has left Kiss 100 without divulging more information.

He tweeted saying, ‘It has been real watu nguyas. I will miss all your nonsense in the morning especially Kamene Goro.’

A well-placed source has informed us that Kibe was fired for failing to adhere to Radio Africa Group’s work ethics.

Apart from reporting to work late while tipsy and failing to respect his bosses, he was attracting bad publicity that was painting the Kiss FM brand in bad light, with the recent incident being a confrontation with police officers after he was found in a club merry-making with friends past the curfew hours.

The hard headed Kibe was recorded insulting the cops and even threatening to beat them.

It’s not clear who will fit in Kibe’s shoes at Kiss 100 because he had a very good chemistry with co-host Kamene Goro, who will be presenting the show alone before she gets a co-host.

The Kenyan DAILY POST