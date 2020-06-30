www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday, 30 June 2020 – Andrew Kibe is no longer working at Kiss 100.

This is less than a year after he joined the Radio Africa Group owned radio station from NRG.

Kibe was fired for breaking the company’s rules.

He has been reporting to work late while tipsy and misbehaving in public, thus tainting the Kiss FM brand.

His c0-host, Kamene Goro, wrote an emotional post after he was fired saying, ‘Even if you had a twin, I would still choose you.’

Kibe and Kamene had very good chemistry on radio.

See her Instagram post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST