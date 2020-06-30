www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 – Sexy female entertainer, DJ Pierra Makena, has been causing ripple on social media over her impressive weight loss.

The mother of one has been flaunting her sexy curves after losing over 27kgs.

The 39-year old was weighing 95kgs after giving birth and she has dropped down to 65 kgs.

While her fans believed that she has been sweating it out in the gym to shed the extra weight, she has set the record straight and revealed how she managed to do it.

While addressing her impressive weight loss, she said:

“I actually breastfed her (the baby) for three years.”

“I lost weight through breastfeeding and watching diet.”

“I can honestly say I never hit the gym even though I took pictures looking like I was working out, but I did not.”

“Just breastfeeding and watching what I eat,”

“People used to cyberbully me because they didn’t know where I was coming from.”

“I had to add weight because I did not have enough to carry my baby,” she explained.

Check out some of her latest photos that are driving men nuts.







