www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Region: Nairobi,

Reporting to: Chief Human Resource Officer,

Band: 3,

Department: Human Resources,

Role Purpose

We are seeking to hire an analytical Human Resource Information System (HRIS) Specialist to supervise the implementation and daily operation of our HRIS. You will perform a range of duties including processing employee data, preparing reports, and developing data processing systems. The successful candidate will ensure that all HR-related systems are regularly updated and compliant with labour regulations. In addition to having excellent written and verbal communication skills, you will possess in-depth knowledge of HR-related software and databases and be passionate about data.

Responsibilities

Supervise the day-to-day activities of our HR Information Systems.

Support management on structural policy matters related to the HRIS.

Record and process employee information including annual leave, salaries and working hours. Ensuring security, end-user access, and data integrity across all HR platforms

Maintain data integrity in systems by regularly analysing data. Ensure all HR-related systems are compliant with data protection laws.

Work alongside the IT department to perform regular assessments and improvements to the HRIS.

Partner with internal stakeholders to develop technology solutions that help to streamline and automate (new) HR processes

Serve as a system administrator for HR systems and applications. Design user-friendly processes, guidelines, and documentation.

Oversee all system upgrades and system additions in partnership with the Information Technology (IT) department.

Develop intuitive reports that will guide decision-making on people matters in the organization.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management or relevant field.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in an HRIS manager position. Good communication and organizational skills.

Must be an active member of IHRM.

Must be highly proficient in Microsoft Suite. Ability to effectively conduct virtual presentations and training sessions.

Practical experience with HR database administration, including payroll systems.

Experience in understanding and translating the priorities of the business and integrating the HR value proposition and strategies to meet the needs of the business.

Knowledge of data visualization and analysis software is a key advantage.

Skills

Proactive and dynamic.

Ability to work under pressure.

Efficient and results oriented

Self-motivated person able to work under minimum supervision

Excellent Organization and communication skills

Hands-on and practical thinker

How To Apply

Application should be sent to recruitment@telkom.co.ke by providing an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) before 7th July 2020 including details of your current telephone contacts and names of three referees. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Telkom Kenya is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to tribe, religion, gender, age or disability.