www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 – Comedian turned radio presenter, Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, has spoken out about reports that he’s the reason Andrew Kibe has been fired from Kiss 100.

Kibe, who was poached from NRG radio alongside Kamene Goro, last year, announced that he was leaving his job at Kiss on Tuesday but didn’t reveal the reason for his sudden resignation.

This comes after Jalang’o, who was recently fired from Milele FM, announced that he will be returning to Radio Africa where he started his radio career.

Netizens concluded that Kibe has been fired so that Jalang’o can take over his position.

However, Jalang’o has stated that he has nothing to do with Kibe’s exit.

Taking to Instagram he wrote:

“I am trending at number one today as we speak, the reason why I am trending at number one Andrew Kibe who is a very close friend of mine amewacha job.

“How I am trending …… ati sasa watu wanasema ati sasa niende Kiss sasa Andrew akafukuzwa kazi,”

“Na maze nilikuwa nimelala, unajuwa mimi sina job sahii nalala tuu.

“So naamka hivi nashtuka I am trending at number one. Kibe ameresign, I have just spoken to him akaniambia kuna vitu mbili tatu hawakuskizana,”

At the same time, Jalang’o blasted Netizens claiming that he would not fit in at Kiss 100 by reminding them that is where he started his career.

“Na wamesema kizungu ya kiss mimi siwezani nayo, ati jokes zangu ni dry.

“So, guys I easily want to tell you that I didn’t know that Andrew had left until when I woke up.

“And everyone else saying that I cannot be able to take over Kiss that is where we began,” explained Jalang’o.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.