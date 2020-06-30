www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday June 30, 2020 – Chief Justice, David Maraga has dismissed claims that he sired a child with a woman in 2014.

On Tuesday, a woman identified as Mary Kwamboka caused a scene outside Milimani Law Courts saying she slept with Maraga in 2014 and they had a baby girl but Maraga has not been providing for upkeep.

Kwamboka claimed that she met Maraga in church but “could not divulge all the information since the case is in court”.

But Maraga, through lawyer Danstan Omari, said the birth certificate alleged to be that of his ‘daughter’ is fake.

“We have had a perusal and due diligence of the annexures that have been filed to accompany this.”

“For those who have access to the birth certificate.. there is no registrar known as Shamwata in the whole country nor has there been an officer with the name N.P Otieno,” Omari said.

“’This certificate is generated not a document to be relied on.” he said.

Omari said that there has been pressure for the Chief Justice to resign before his term ends and this is the work of his enemies in the Government.

