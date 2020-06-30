www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 – Capital FM presenter, Fareed Khimani, has opened up on his battle with drug and substance abuse that forced his wife to dump him.

The veteran radio personality shared his story on Engage Talks – a platform where people share their life experiences to inspire others.

Khimani revealed that he was introduced to drugs and alcohol while studying abroad at the University of Florida.

This continued when he returned to Kenya in 2000 and immediately landed a job in radio because he could be invited to parties where alcohol was in plenty.

However, in 2016, he hit rock bottom as his own family and relatives began to despise him over his addiction.

That is when he decided to check into rehab.

The 45-year old narrated how his wife walked out on him with their two children in 2018 while he was in rehab in South Africa.

According to Fareed, the wife had promised him that once he was done with the rehab and was clean, he would return home to find her and their kids waiting for him.

However, the wife took their kids and left while he was in rehab.

“It was a day where they called it a recovery day, they said it’s called ‘letting go and letting God’. It’s a moment in your recovery where everything kind of starts to make sense. Where you kind of see clarity and the reason you are doing this is for a greater purpose for yourself and people around you,” Khimani narrated.

“But it is also the day I walked into my counselor’s office and my private counseling session at the rehab center and she was holding a slip of paper. It was actually an email from my wife. My wife had picked the kids and moved to Switzerland on that very same day.

“That completely broke me.”

“I had so much resentment, so much anger, so much animosity towards my now ex-wife but it was probably the wisest decision she’s ever made in hindsight leaving me because I had put them through 10 years of hell,” he said.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.