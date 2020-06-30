www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 – Bumula MP, Moses Mwambu Mabonga, was involved in a grisly road accident on Tuesday morning at Timboroa, along the Eldoret-Nairobi Highway.

The MP escaped unscathed but his vehicle, a black Landcruiser V8, was damaged badly.

From the photos from the accident scene, it appears the vehicle rammed into an object from the front on the driver’s side.

Mabonga, who is an independent MP, has been a fierce critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

He once dared the President to prove his commitment to fighting corruption by sacking all Cabinet Secretaries mentioned in graft.

“If you’re truly fighting corruption Mr. President..sack all CSs whose ministries have pending corruption cases,” he stated in March 2019.

He also took issue with the sacking of former Sports CS Rashid Echesa at the time.

“We are yet to be told what Echesa, the only Luhya in the Cabinet did. We can do much better than these people moving around you,” he stated.

Below is the MP’s mangled car

The Kenyan DAILY POST.