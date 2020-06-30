www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday June 30, 2020 – In the mid-1830s, renowned American writer, Mark Twain, said ‘a lie gets halfway around the world before the truth puts on its boots’.

This is exactly what is happening to a case where Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, intentionally shot DJ Evolve after an altercation in a popular club in the city in January this year.

The DJ is still in a vegetative state and the MP, who was elected on an ODM ticket, is still roaming the streets despite facing an attempted murder case.

However, 6 months since the incident happened, Kenyans of goodwill have signed a petition to request the Judiciary to urgently reopen the case and have the MP incarcerated for attempted murder.

By Tuesday afternoon, over 16,000 Kenyans had signed the petition to ask Chief Justice David Maraga to move with speed and apprehend the arrogant lawmaker.

The petition requires 25,000 signatures and sources said that the petition will be ready by Tuesday evening.

