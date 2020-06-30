www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday June 30, 2020 – Renowned Nairobi based lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, is currently swimming in murky waters.

This is after it emerged that the Asset Recovery Agency has moved in to audit and track his properties to recover all the money that was paid to him by a firm linked to disgraced Sirisia MP, John Waluke.

The Grand Mullah as he is popularly known was named as one of the main beneficiaries of the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in the Sh331 million maize scandal that had Sirisia MP, John Waluke, sent to the coolers last Thursday.

Impeccable sources say ARA is working closely with the Anti-Corruption Agency and the office of the prosecutor to track and seize properties linked to all individuals who benefited from illegal payments made to Waluke and his co-accused, Grace Wakhungu.

Documents in possession of ARA officers show that the loud-mouthed advocate pocketed Sh40 million from the NCPB maize scandal cash that was paid through his firm, Ahmednasir and Abdikadir and Company Advocates.

The new revelation comes even as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) led by Noordin Haji and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission CEO, Twalib Mbarak, vowed to pursue everyone that benefited from the fraudulent payments made to Waluke and his co-accused.

Waluke and Wakhungu were jailed for 67 years or pay a fine of Sh 2 billion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST