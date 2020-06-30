Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com
Job Title: Senior Accountant
Nature Of Job: Full Time
Industry: Manufacturing
Salary: 60k
Job Location: Nairobi, Mlolongo
Job Description
Our client a manufacturer and a distributor of cleaning and sanitation products for both Industrial and Domestic use is looking to fill the role of a Senior Accountant with good accounting experience in a busy manufacturing company. The jobholder will report to the general manager and supervise Accountant, Credit Controller & Accounts assistants in the company.
Responsibilities
- Prepare and record asset, liability, revenue, and expenses entries by compiling and analyzing account information.
- Maintain and balance subsidiary accounts by verifying, allocating, posting, reconciling transactions; resolving discrepancies.
- Maintain general ledger by transferring subsidiary accounts; preparing a trial balance; reconciling entries.
- Summarize financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss, and other statements like management accounts monthly
- Avoid legal challenges by complying with legal requirements.
- Provide leadership in the Accounts department
- Protect organization’s value by keeping information confidential.
- Produce error-free accounting reports and present their results
- Analyze financial information and summarize financial status
- Review and suggest ways to improve overall efficiency and spending of the company
- Review and recommend modifications to accounting systems and procedures
- Spearhead debt collection and ensure the debt level are well managed
- Balance the debt and credit levels of the company and ensure smooth operation
- Prepare the company annual budget and manage monthly departmental budgets
- Participate in financial standards setting and in forecast process
- Provide input into department’s goal setting process
- Prepare financial statements and produce budgets according to schedule
- Oversee tax audits and tax returns
- Direct internal and external audits to ensure compliance
- Support month-end and year-end close process
- Develop and document business processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls
- Liaise with the management to improve financial procedures
- Any other duties which may be given to you from time to time
Qualifications
- CPA (K) graduate
- Degree in Finance /Accounting or strategic management shall be an added advantage
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in Accounting in FMCG Environment – At least 1 year in a senior role
- Knowledge of Quick books ,Sage, Pastel accounting packages or ERP system
- Strong analytical, communication and leadership skills
- Competent accounting and control skills related to project entities
- Proven administrative, leadership and management ability in the areas of strategic planning and organizational development
- Ability to develop, monitor and maintain management information systems and procedures
- Experience of financial responsibility for a budget
- Ability to work on own initiative and under pressure
How to apply
- Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills, qualifications and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
- Interviews will be done on a rolling basis until the position is filled
- Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted