KICD GRADE 10

Responsibilities

The Duties at this level will entail the following:

Preparing payment vouchers and post in the system.

Processing payments through the accounting system;

Undertaking general ledger reconciliations;

Prepare bank reconciliation statements;

Preparation of various financial reports.

Filing of accountable documents;

Any other duty that may be assigned.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –

KCSE mean grade C-(Minus)or its equivalent qualification

CPA I/ ACCA I or a diploma in accounting or an equivalent accounting qualification from a recognized Institution;

Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution.

Fulfill the requirement of chapter six of the constitution.

How To Apply

Interested applicants should forward copies of their application letters, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, up-to-date curriculum vitae and ID card to the address below to be received not later than 15th July, 2020.

All applicants should give full details of their address including mobile numbers as well as names and addresses of two referees.

The Director/ Chief Executive Officer

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development

P.O.Box 30231-00100

NAIROBI

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

KICD is an equal opportunity employer and people with disability and the marginalized are encouraged to apply.