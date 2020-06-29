www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Monday, June 29, 2020 – Former Kenyan international, Mike Okoth, is a proud father after his son, Divork Origi, won theEnglish Premier League title with Liverpool.

Speaking to BBC, Okoth described his son’s triumph as a win for Kenyans.

“In Kenya, the Premier League has been one of the most-watched competitions since we were kids.”

“As a young boy growing up in Nairobi and Kenya, it was always our dream to reach there,” said Okoth

Liverpool were confirmed as the 2019/20 English Champions ending their 30 year drought for glory.

Okoth started his career with Kenyan Premier League sides Shabana and Kenya Breweries (now known as Tusker), before moving to Belgium where Divork was born.

“Unfortunately I was not able to win the league, but my son is representing me. It is a fine feeling. It is like me winning the Premier League,”

“I still remember in 1990, I was in Kenya. I had just signed for Kenya Breweries FC. So it’s been a long time waiting for their supporters and their people.

“You can imagine their emotions and the feelings that the fans felt and for me as a father,”

“It’s a great moment for me personally and for us as a family.

While Origi has been used sparingly at the club with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane ahead of him in the pecking order, he has always delivered the goods when called upon.

Origi now adds the league title to the UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup Club medals he won last season.

