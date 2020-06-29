www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Monday June 29, 2020 – The Judiciary has explained that Sirisia MP, John Waluke, will serve a 67 year jail term while his co-accused, Grace Wakhungu, will be in jail for a period of 69 years should they fail to pay their respective fines of around Ksh 2.4 Billion.

The cumulative jail terms will only be halted in the event the two convicts will be able to make payments to compensate for the wrongdoings they committed while serving as directors at Erad Supplies and General Contractors.

However, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) is now ready to put up their property for auction, in the event the two are unable to make cash payments.

“Going forward, we will not only ensure that individuals are jailed.”

“We will also recover money lost from public coffers,” the Prosecutor stated.

Waluke’s salary was also suspended after trial magistrate Elizabeth Juma directed National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, to revoke the legislator’s monthly payment.

Chief Magistrate Juma’s ruling was based on Section 63 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act which states that a public officer who is convicted of corruption or economic crime shall be suspended without pay with effect from the date of the conviction pending the outcome of any appeals.

The public officer ceases to be suspended if the conviction is overturned on appeal.

The MP also faces the possibility of losing his seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST