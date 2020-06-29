www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Monday, June 29, 2020 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has started punishing MCAs who impeached her.

This is after she canceled their allowances on Monday.

In a statement to Kenyans, Waiguru said the money that was set for MCAs’ allowances will now be used for Covid19 preparedness.

Kirinyaga County has fewer than 20 ICU hospital beds and according to Waiguru, the money will be used to equip hospitals to at least have 300 ICU beds.

Waiguru’s decision to cancel MCAs’ allowances comes four days after she survived an impeachment motion tabled by the Kirinyaga County Assembly.

The County Assembly accused Waiguru of gross misconduct and violation of the constitution among other corruption-related accusations.

However, last Friday, an 11 member Senate committee acquitted Waiguru saying Kiinyaga County MCAs failed to substantiate claims they raised against her.

“The Committee having investigated the matter in accordance with its mandate under section 33(4) of the County Governments Act and standing order 75(2) of the Senate Standing Orders reports to the Senate that it finds that the two Charges against the Governor have not been substantiated,” read the report tabled by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala who was the Chairperson of the committee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST