Monday June 29, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is now a worried man after six MPs that he recently hosted tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Uhuru was flanked by a multitude of MPs who had attended a Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting at KICC on Jun 22nd, 2020.

This comes not long ago after another bunch of State House staffers were found to have contracted the deadly virus.

Reports indicate that the six infected MPs are currently in hospital with one said to be in critical condition and in Intensive Care Unit.

He is said to have reportedly infected a colleague who had visited him in hospital.

Two of the other infected lawmakers include one from the Coast and a Western Kenya counterpart who is serving his first term.

“I know at least six MPs have so far turned positive and are in hospitals, one is in ICU,” an insider revealed.

Members of Parliament who interacted with the sick MPs are said to be in panic mode as they await their results.

