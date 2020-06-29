www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Monday June 29, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally hinted that he will reopen the economy on July 6th even as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Uhuru, who was speaking during a virtual leaders forum on US-Africa trade convened by the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) on Sunday, said that once the lockdown is lifted on July 6th, the Government will allow domestic flights.

“We are going to start domestic flights and this is what we are going to use as our trial over the next couple of days because we are opening up the lockdown of intercounties,” he said.

Uhuru said that this is what is going to set the pace to opening up the skies in readiness for international flights.

“If you don’t take precautions, opening up too quickly also has its downside.”

“We are eager to open up but also eager to stay safe and healthy.”

“We are doing everything to ensure we are back in the sky,” he said.

The lockdown which was extended on 6th June 2020 for a further 30 days elapses on 6th July 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST