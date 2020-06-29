www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Monday June 29, 2020 – Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General, Caleb Kositany, has exposed corruption in the party, claiming that Ksh 31 million was spent on ghost offices.

Speaking during an interview with the media, the Soi MP revealed that Deputy President William Ruto’s allies want the Auditor General to audit the Jubilee Party’s books.

He noted that some of the funds were squandered on fraudulent payments and added that he has not been receiving his allowance.

“All of us contribute Ksh 10,000 every month and we want to know how these funds are being used.”

“Tuju and the team should publish for us their records in the local dailies.”

“As Deputy SG, I know I should be getting some allowance but someone might be earning it on my behalf.”

“We want to know how we’re paying rent of Ksh5 million per month and tea and snacks worth Ksh7 million monthly,” he questioned.

Kositany also wanted the individuals benefiting from the Ksh67 million annual rent for the Jubilee Headquarters in Nairobi named, adding that members were made to believe the office was a campaign gift.

He claimed that the party has non-existent grassroots offices, meaning that almost Ksh 31 million is spent on ghost offices.

“Anyone found to have embezzled the funds will carry his/her own cross.”

“We want to know why we do not have offices across the country,” noted Kositany.

Kositany also revealed that there is a plan to hold the party’s grassroots elections in order to regain control of the party after a number of Ruto allies were kick out from parliamentary positions in the Jubilee purge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST