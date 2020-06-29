www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Monday June 29, 2020 – On Saturday, Machakos County Government sealed off Shalom Hospital in Athi River after three patients succumbed to COVID-19.

In a statement issued by Machakos Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua ,the Government said other inpatients at the facility as well as at least one health worker have since also tested positive for the disease.

According to Dr. Mutua, the decision to seal off the hospital was arrived at following consultations with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council as well as the Ministry of Health Director General.

“The hospital is now a quarantine facility and therefore no one is allowed to get in or leave the hospital,” said the Machakos County boss.

“The process of screening and testing for COVID-19 may take several days and has already started.”

“Further decisions will be undertaken according to evaluation of the relevant agencies involved in the provision of health care and combating of COVID19,” he added.

But according to renowned blogger, Robert Alai, Dr Mutua is fighting a personal battle with Shalom Hospital.

Alai said Dr Mutua wants the owner of the hospital, Dr Fredrick Onyango, to bribe him so that he can continue operating in Athi River.

“Governor Alfred Mutua is fighting a personal battle with Shalom hospital. Dr Alfred Mutua wants the owner of Shalom hospital to give him a personal donation. For the last two weeks, Dr Mutua has been threatening to close Shalom. Hospital is owned by Dr. Fredrick Onyango,” Alai said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST