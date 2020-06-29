www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Monday June 29, 2020 – Starehe MP, Charles Njagua alias Jaguar, is a guest of the State yet again.

This is after he was arrested over incitement

Confirming the incident, Nairobi Police Commander Philip Ndolo revealed that the MP is accused of incitement to violence.

According to the police, the legislator transported a number of youth to forcefully take over shops in Nairobi’s Grogon area.

The MP was taken to Nairobi Area Police Station where he claimed to being held over unclear offenses.

“I’m currently at Nairobi Area.”

“The charges against me are unclear though they seem connected to Mwariro Market.”

“I’ll keep fighting for my constituents.”

“Being a leader is tough but my resolve remains unshaken.”

“Allocations at Mwariro Market have to be fair,”the MP said a few minutes after his arrest.

This is not the first time Jaguar has been arrested over incitement to violence as he was arrested earlier for inciting Kenyans against Tanzanians.

The Kenyan DAILY POST