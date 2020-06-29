www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Sunday, 28 June 2020 – Days after a man was seen on CCTV being robbed by armed thugs in broad daylight in Kilimani, another shocking CCTV footage of armed thugs raiding a Wines and Spirits shop in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate has emerged, showing the level of insecurity in the country.

The gun toting thugs stormed the business premise when the owner was about to close and accosted a customer who was waiting to be served by snatching his phone and ordering him to lie down, before entering the shop and ransacking drawers, making away with wads of cash.

The thugs were clearly captured on CCTV and their faces are visible.

We hope police will hunt these rats and kill them.

See 3 footage videos obtained from CCTV cameras.

