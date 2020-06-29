www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Sunday, 28 June 2020 – While Kenyans pride themselves with voluptuous TV girls like Linda Ogutu and Victoria Rubadiri, Ugandans have their own curvy TV girl identified as Argatha Loshwash, a presenter at NBS TV.

Argatha is probably the most curvaceous TV presenter in Uganda.

She is blessed with big natural hips and derriere that almost make men kiss their television sets, anytime she appears on TV.

The sexy Argatha loves rocking figure hugging dresses that flaunt her monster curves and big butt.

See these photos of her gorgeous body and feel free to comment on what you see.