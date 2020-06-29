www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Monday, 29 June 2020 – Former Kiss TV presenter, Grace Msalame, is the latest celebrity mother in town.

Grace, who is already a single mother of two, recently flaunted a baby bump on her Instagram page while announcing pregnancy news to fans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST has finally unmasked the identity of the lucky man who slid into her pants, excavated her voluptuous hips and made her swallow a live seed.

According to a well placed source, Grace is pregnant for Radio Africa Group CEO, Patrick Quarcoo, who also happens to be her former boss.

The source revealed to us that Grace has been frequenting Quarcoo’s residence to warm up his bed after his wife succumbed to cancer a few months ago.

She has even been sleeping at his residence and after several sessions of hot bonking, she has finally fallen pregnant.

Around 2016, a Radio Africa employee identified Evans Gikunda, who used to work as a web developer, caused a stir on social media after his private chats leaked, disclosing the secret affair between Grace Msalame and Patrick Quarcoo.

Gikunda disclosed in the leaked private chats that Grace Msalame, who was a presenter at Kiss TV back then, was a mistress of the Radio Africa boss.

Their affair continued even after she left Radio Africa and she is now carrying his baby.

Quarcoo is a well known womanizer with a taste for fine girls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST