www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Sunday, 28 June 2020 – A sex scandal has rocked State House, Kampala, after intimate photos of a senior staff member and his sidechick leaked online.

Jeff Rwakanuma, a close aide of President Yoweri Museveni and aspiring Member of Parliament for Isingiro South, was pictured in bed with his side chick only identified as Agasha Olive.

The State House aide has been cheating on his wife, Allen Karungi, with the lady but the secret affair is now public knowledge.

According to reports, the side-chick’s phone landed in the wrong hands after it got lost and the person who got hold of the phone accessed the gallery and leaked the intimate photos online.

Jeff has a very beautiful wife (pictured below) but he cannot control his thirst.

In the leaked photos that have been widely shared on Uganda’s social space, the State House aide is seen posing in bed with his side chick, who was all hot and wet, waiting to service his starved ‘whopper’.

His wife is hotter than the sidechick but perhaps the sidechick is more skilled in bedroom matters.

Check out the leaked intimate photos of the State House aide and his sidechick.