Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under a group-based practice model.

We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma and Nakuru.

We are expanding and Oasis Healthcare is upgrading its services in Kakamega where we will be rolling out in patient, dental, renal, maternity, a radiology center and oncology services.

We are looking to fill the following position with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.

Job Title: Health Records Officer

General Description: Keeping and maintaining of all health records for clients.

Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Protect the security of medical records to ensure that confidentiality is maintained.

Process patient admission and discharge documents.

Review records for completeness, accuracy and compliance with regulations.

Compile and maintain patient’s medical records to document condition and treatment and to provide data for research or cost control and care improvement efforts.

Enter data, such as demographic characteristics, history and extent of disease, diagnostic procedures and treatment into computer.

Release information to persons and agencies according to regulations.

Plan, develop, maintain and operate a variety of health record indexes and storage and retrieval systems to collect, classify, store and analyze information.

Manage the department and supervise clerical workers, directing and controlling activities of personnel in the medical records department.

Transcribe medical reports.

Prepare statistical reports, narrative report and graphic presentations of information such as tumor registry data for use by hospital staff, researchers, and other users.

Consult classification manuals to locate information about disease processes.

Compile medical care and census data for statistical reports on diseases treated, surgery performed, and use of hospital beds.

Develop in-service educational materials/ medical library.

Job Requirements

A Diploma in Medical Health Records from KMTC

Minimum of 2 years relevant experience

Good interpersonal skills

Honesty and integrity

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Application, CV, copies of your academic testimonials and other relevant documents via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title with the word Kakamega on the email Subject.

Alternatively;

Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at Oasis Doctors Plaza Kakamega located along Muruli Road in IG SACCO PLAZA (Mwalimu Centre Building) Ground Floor behind HUDUMA Centre.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.

Indicate your salary expectation in your application.

Applications to reach us before close of business 10th July 2020.

“Oasis Healthcare group is an equal opportunity employer”