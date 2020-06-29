Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under a group-based practice model.
We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma and Nakuru.
We are expanding and Oasis Healthcare is upgrading its services in Kakamega where we will be rolling out in patient, dental, renal, maternity, a radiology center and oncology services.
We are looking to fill the following position with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.
Job Title: Health Records Officer
General Description: Keeping and maintaining of all health records for clients.
Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Protect the security of medical records to ensure that confidentiality is maintained.
- Process patient admission and discharge documents.
- Review records for completeness, accuracy and compliance with regulations.
- Compile and maintain patient’s medical records to document condition and treatment and to provide data for research or cost control and care improvement efforts.
- Enter data, such as demographic characteristics, history and extent of disease, diagnostic procedures and treatment into computer.
- Release information to persons and agencies according to regulations.
- Plan, develop, maintain and operate a variety of health record indexes and storage and retrieval systems to collect, classify, store and analyze information.
- Manage the department and supervise clerical workers, directing and controlling activities of personnel in the medical records department.
- Transcribe medical reports.
- Prepare statistical reports, narrative report and graphic presentations of information such as tumor registry data for use by hospital staff, researchers, and other users.
- Consult classification manuals to locate information about disease processes.
- Compile medical care and census data for statistical reports on diseases treated, surgery performed, and use of hospital beds.
- Develop in-service educational materials/ medical library.
Job Requirements
- A Diploma in Medical Health Records from KMTC
- Minimum of 2 years relevant experience
- Good interpersonal skills
- Honesty and integrity
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Application, CV, copies of your academic testimonials and other relevant documents via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title with the word Kakamega on the email Subject.
Alternatively;
Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at Oasis Doctors Plaza Kakamega located along Muruli Road in IG SACCO PLAZA (Mwalimu Centre Building) Ground Floor behind HUDUMA Centre.
NOTE:
- We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
- Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.
- Indicate your salary expectation in your application.
- Applications to reach us before close of business 10th July 2020.
“Oasis Healthcare group is an equal opportunity employer”