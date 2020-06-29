www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Monday June 29, 2020 – Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa have urged MCAs to shelve any impeachment motion against Governors and instead, help in the fight against Covid19

Addressing a Press Conference on Monday, Oparanya noted that most Counties are not adequately prepared to fight the spread of coronavirus, noting that focus needs to be on the pandemic.

“Counties don’t have money, the little we have is meant for other priorities, we have already requested the President to give us supplementary budget of five billion shillings,” Oparanya said

“Now what we are saying is that all these monies MCAs are spending in hiring lawyers, why can’t we use them to buy PPE tests and expansion of bed capacity,” Oparanya added.

Wamalwa on his part said that all Government institutions need to join hands to fight the challenges the country is currently facing

“We want to request MCAs during this pandemic season that we first deal with this situation, we are resilience country, and we’ve dealt with so many disastrous thus appealing them to focus their energy and resources towards this enemy,” Wamalwa said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST