Monday June 29, 2020 – Former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, has said he is ready to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking over the weekend in his home County of Murang’a, Kenneth said he is willing to help President Kenyatta in achieving the promises he made to Kenyans under the Jubilee Government.

He noted that he has always supported the Jubilee Government and that he is now ready to work together with the President to help him implement his plan.

Kenneth, who contested against President Kenyatta in 2013, noted that the President has only two years to deliver his promises.

Speaking on succession politics, Kenneth stated that when President Kenyatta’s term in office ends, the Mt Kenya region should have someone representing them in national politics.

“We cannot be the majority and be left out when major decisions are being made,” Kenneth said.

Kenneth also said that he supports the handshake between the President and ODM leader Raila Odinga and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“This is why I support the Building Bridges Initiative, and after it is passed, we will sit down with the president and decide how to move forward,” he said.

Kenneth’s pledge to support the President comes at a time when there are rumours of a looming Cabinet reshuffle.

A section of Mt Kenya leaders are pushing to have Kenneth appointed to Cabinet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST