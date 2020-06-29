www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Monday June 29, 2020 – There was drama in Kitui County after Governor Charity Ngilu’s lawyers were forcefully thrown out of the County Assembly of Kitui.

The lawyers who included Martin Oloo and Morris Kimuli were thrown out of the assembly by a security team who also locked them out.

The Lawyers claimed that they wanted to represent the Governor who had been summoned to appear before the Assembly on Monday.

This came after Governor Ngilu obtained court orders at the Milimani High Court that temporarily barred the MCAs from debating her impeachment.

Ngilu’s impeachment motion was set to be tabled on Monday, June 29th, on grounds of violating the Constitution, the County Government Act, conflict of interest and abuse of office.

In her defence, Ngilu noted that she was not accorded a fair hearing by the Assembly before the MCAs decided to impeach her.

Ngilu also sought to tell the court that there was no public participation in her impeachment plan which was signed by 40 MCAs out of 54.

Kitui County Majority Leader, Peter Kilonzo, however, vowed to continue with the impeachment plan once they are done with the court case.

“It has not been stopped as it is being alleged on social media, what has happened is that there is a delay and there will be an interparty hearing which will be held on 6th July.”

“I urge our members, supporters and people of Kitui to come to cool and wait,” Kilonzo explained.

Governer Ngilu's lawyer kicked out of the chambers today 😂#releasejaguar pic.twitter.com/rn1Txkul8Q — Nico kyalo (@nikokyalo) June 29, 2020

