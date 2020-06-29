www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Monday June 29, 2020 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has lambasted lawyer Miguna Miguna after he bailed out on an interview with K24’s Anne Kiguta, over claims that the analyst would be part of it.

In a post on Sunday evening, Ngunyi said Miguna is a coward, describing him as a man who plays tough but is scared of being challenged.

He added that the self-declared NRM general is an overrated drama queen and he (Mutahi Ngunyi) needs to mentor him.

“Miguna Miguna is a PINK Soldier running a PAPER TIGER Revolution. He got SCARED off #Punchline tonight because he CLAIMS I was part of it. The FELLOW is such a WASTE of NATIONAL IMAGINATION. An OVER-RATED drama QUEEN. I need to MENTOR him!” said Ngunyi.

Miguna said he will not appear together in the show with the likes of Mutahi Ngunyi who are beneficiaries of corrupt money in the country.

“I’m not going to be party to Mutahi Ngunyi’s schemes, I consider this a material change in what we had discussed and an attempt to cause unnecessary distractions and drama that would irreparably undermine what I stand for. I’m cancelling my appearance on Punchline,”Miguna told Anne Kiguta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST