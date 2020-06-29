www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Monday, 29 June 2020 – Murder suspect Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, who is linked to the brutal murder of the late businesslady, Monica Kimani, was balling hard with his boys over the weekend.

Jowie is out on a bond of Ksh 2 million after staying behind bars for close to two years.

Before he was thrown to prison over the brutal murder of Monica Kimani, he was a well- known party animal in popular joints around Nairobi.

His life revolved around partying and sleeping with older rich women.

Jowie is back to his usual party life after being released from prison.

This is how he was rolling over the weekend.