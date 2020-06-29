www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Monday June 29, 2020 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru’s husband, Kamotho Waiganjo, clashed with Ndegwa Njiru – the lawyer representing the county MCAs over how the Senate handled the impeachment motion facing the Governor, on Sunday evening.

Waiganjo and Njiru were hosted on K24’s political talk show, Punch Line, where they discussed the recent impeachment charges that were dropped by the Senate.

The budding lawyer began by faulting Waiganjo’s legal representation of Governor Waiguru saying he was unable to separate emotion from the case.

“Mr Kamotho is my teacher and he taught me professional ethics.”

“There were emotive and political issues in the case but he ought to have separated the emotions from the case.”

“At one point, I wanted to demonstrate the criminal web enterprise which Governor Waiguru created but he became very emotional and I could not proceed and that was my chance to nail Waiguru.”

“He ought to have appeared there as an advocate of the High Court but many lawyers are wondering whether he appeared as a husband or as a lawyer,” Njiru said.

Waiganjo responded by saying that he did not mind playing the role of a husband in the matter and added that there was nothing illegal or unethical in acting for the Kirinyaga Governor.

“There is nothing illegal or unethical about me representing the Governor.”

“There were legal, political, emotional, and factual aspects of those cases.”

“I understood them all and I was best suited to act for the Governor,” Kamotho protested.

The Kenyan DAILY POST