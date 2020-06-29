www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Monday, 29 June 2020 – Ben Kitili’s marriage with Amina Mude has hit a snag barely two years after they exchanged vows in an invite only wedding.

Amina confirmed that they are no longer living together as husband and wife on her Instagram stories.

The 27 year old lady is a typical slay queen if the photos that she has been splashing online flaunting her big butt and curves are anything to go by.

Men are questioning whether Ben Kitili tried to domesticate a ‘Kunguru’.

See these sultry photos.













