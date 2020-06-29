www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Monday June 29, 2020 – A senior Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) employee has been arrested by sleuths from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over what they termed as unexplained wealth.

Joseph Chege Gikonyo and his wife, Lucy Kangai Stephen, were arrested on Monday at their home.

Gikonyo is a Manager at KRA and a Director of Giche Limited.

Lucy is also a Director at Giche Limited.

EACC established that between 2010 and 2015, both, being directors of Giche Limited, accumulated unexplained assets amounting to Sh597 million.

“They fraudulently failed to pay Sh38, 692,694 taxes to the Kenya Revenue Authority,” authority CEO, Twalib Mubarak, said

In a statement on Monday, Twalib said EACC forwarded the investigation file to the DPP, who granted it consent to arrest the two.

They will be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Gikonyo’s millionaire lifestyle, which was at odds with his Sh 119, 000 salary, is what alarmed EACC detectives.

The EACC argued that Gikonyo had no other known source of income to explain his massive fortunes.

Gikonyo had declared he had assets estimated at Sh 61 million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST