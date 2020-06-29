www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

In Summary

• The Ketraco Scholarship for Orphans and Vulnerable Students will educate female vulnerable students in electrical or civil engineering for five years.

• During the signing of the MOU Ketraco CEO Fernandes Barasa hailed the initiative for attempting to bridge the engineering skills gap in the country and production of market-ready female engineering graduates.



FCPA Fernandes Barasa, MD KETRACO and Prof. Paul Wainaina, VC Kenyatta University exchange the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Kenyatta University

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited, KETRACO has partnered with Kenyatta university to offer scholarships to ladies from vulnerable families across the country.

The partnership will see KETRACO pump resources into the program dubbed KETRACO Scholarship for Orphans and Vulnerable Students (KSOVS). Over the next five years vulnerable female students in KU’s Electrical or Civil Engineering faculty are set to be beneficiaries of the initiative.

Speaking during the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony, KETRACO’s Managing Director FCPA Fernandes Barasa hailed the initiative as attempting to bridge the engineering skills gap in the country – which is one of the initiatives the transmission company has engaged in with institutions of higher education so as to fulfill its vision.

“The overall objective of the MoU signing is to jointly develop mutual collaboration in various areas including areas of research that touches on electricity transmission, support equity, access and excellence in higher education especially among vulnerable girls,” Barasa said.

“This will form a link that will see the development of new products and technology in electricity transmission through scholarships, research funding and knowledge management consultancy,” KETRACO said.

“This partnership will facilitate mutual collaboration between KETRACO and KU that will enable us explore emerging trends in electricity transmission and research,” he KU Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina.

The partnership will give an opportunity to young girls from vulnerable families to pursue their dreams.