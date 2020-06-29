www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Monday, June 29, 2020 – As Kenyans come to terms with the shocking incident in Naivasha where a mother poisoned her four kids, a detailed letter she left behind has exposed the frustration that drove her to carry out the macbre killings.

The lady identified as Beatrice Mwende Kimotho, 42, poisoned the three girls and a boy aged between two years and eight years old before strangling them at their residential house in Kabati Estate, located less than two kilometres from Naivasha town.

In the letter that the mother of six left behind that she addressed to her eldest son only identified as Alex, she revealed that she was unable to pay house rent since April.

She also revealed that her boyfriend had betrayed her and warned her son to avoid him.

“If only I had a stable job, I would have not killed your siblings,” she noted.

The woman also noted that she was prepared to go to jail for killing her kids.

“I know I belong to jail… in fact, I know I will spend the rest of my life behind bars but I am prepared for it,” reads the letter.

In the handwritten letter, she encouraged her son who is at the university to continue with his studies while taking care of his younger brother.

“As for you, take care of Bravo. Be his Guardian Angel. I know you two have a different character but learn to tolerate one another.”

“As for the house rent. I have paid up to April. May and June are not yet paid…You can sell all the items if need be.”

“I have a deposit of Ksh5, 000 with the agent (caretaker). Keep my clothes safe and especially the ones bought recently. Nobody should wear them,” she added.

She also stated where she wanted her children to be buried, noting that she had already bought new outfits for them to be buried in.

The woman’s brother identified as Jackson Kimani Kimotho, said he and his sister had secured part-time teaching jobs in a local non-governmental organisation run by a church that was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have been engaged in a program run by the Catholic Church that trains youth and links them with potential employers,” said Kimani.

“She never shared with anyone what she was going through, including financial challenges. We were not aware she was battling stressful moments,” he said.

“It is a very painful moment for all of us. It was so sudden we are yet to comprehend the turn of events,” added Mr Kimotho.

Check out the letter below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.