COVID-19 IS REAL: TRUE STORY AS SHARED BY A FRIEND OF A VICTIM

My dearest family, my heart is broken. On Friday 26th, I attended a burial of Robert, a young man I consider a dear son. He was very close to me. Many of you have met him in my house. He was also very close to Wangechi and Nduta.

I took him through the Plug In bible study in 2014. He then he joined me as a co- facilitator and we have been facilitating together since then to the date of his passing on Tuesday 23rd June, this week.

Robert was 44 years old, married to Betty and they both have lovely twin boys aged 9yrs.

GOT INFECTED BY A MENTEE…

Two weeks ago, Robert had lunch with a young man (one of his mentees) who was coughing persistently and when Robert inquired what was wrong, just like us Kenyans, the young man said it was nothing but a slight flu.

Three days later, Robert, started feeling unwell. He self-treated himself (again, us Kenyans). It got worse. Finally he went to Hospital on Thursday. He was in bad shape so they admitted him, did the COVID 19 test and he was positive.

Sunday, 20th June, we had a chat and I prayed with him. He had shortness of breath. He was on oxygen, so we couldn’t talk much but I thank God I got to speak to him- it was goodbye.

Three days later, on Tuesday evening, Robert passed away. We laid him to rest on Friday, observing the govt’s 48 hours rule.

KIDS TESTED NEGATIVE…

His wife and kids were tested- the kids turned out negative. Their mum, positive.

During the funeral, poor Betty was all alone, keeping a huge distance from everyone. She could not even hug her boys. No one could stand next to her to console her.

Even scary were the 10 or so govt’s COVID compliant squad (with all the gear- overalls, covered from head to toe, gloves, shoe covers etc).

They managed the coffin that had to stay in the hearse the whole time during prayers and tributes. No one could go near it or touch it.

TRAUMATISING…

As the squad carried the coffin to the grave site, few meters away, they were spraying everywhere- the coffin the grounds, the grave etc. Needless to say, it was very traumatizing.

They lowered the body to the ground and then allowed the family to cover the ground with soil.

Meanwhile, the squad went to a corner where we could see them. They removed all their gears, and within full view of all, lit a bonfire and burned the gear they were wearing- everything.

I was traumatized- imagine the kids, Betty and Robert’s parents will carry this picture all their lives.

Betty went into quarantine after the funeral and is going on with treatment.

WHAT IS THE POINT?

Just because you don’t know anyone who has Covid, or has died from it does not mean it is not there.

It is real! It is a dangerous disease- faceless and ruthless.

Protect yourself and your family and those around you, especially the young ones.

Wear Masks at all times, wash your hands with soap as much as you can, sanitize. Don’t encourage visitors to your home- no matter who they are- and if they come, spray them and make sure they wash their hands and sanitize. If you go to work, come home change your clothes and sanitize before you touch your kids!

Please please be careful. Don’t put others to risk.

Within 12 days of contracting the disease, Robert was dead.

Stay safe and take care.

God bless.