Job Vacancies: Service Crew

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 30k

Vacancies: 12

About the role: We are looking for all rounded candidates experienced in Cashiering, Service and Barista services.

Duties & Responsibilities

Take orders and serve food and beverages to customers;

Communicate with customers to ensure that they are enjoying their meals and take action to correct any problems and to resolve complaints and ensure satisfaction;

Clearing of the table after serving customers;

Serving customer with full satisfaction;

Receive payment by cash, check, credit cards, vouchers, or automatic debits;

Issue receipts, refunds, credits, or change due to customers;

Count money in cash drawers at the beginning of shifts to ensure that amounts are correct and that there is adequate change;

Greet customers entering establishments;

Maintain clean and orderly checkout areas;

Establish or identify prices of goods, services or admission, and tabulate bills using calculators, cash registers, or optical price scanners;

Issue trading stamps, and redeem food stamps and coupons;

Resolve customer complaints.

Qualifications

Must possess professional qualification in Food and Beverage from a well-recognized institution;

Must have at least 1 year experience in a reputable hotel/restaurant;

Diploma in food and beverage production and service will be an added advantage;

Honest and trustworthy;

Excellent communication skills;

Impeccable interpersonal skills.

How to Apply

Send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 28th June 2020.

Clearly indicate the job title