Monday June 29, 2020 – Former President Mwai Kibaki has been hospitalised at Nairobi Hospital for 10 days now battling with a complex infectious disease.

Kibaki, who is the father of Kenya’s economic renaissance, was admitted on June 19th and was allocated a VIP ward where he has been receiving treatment for 10 days.

A family source said the former President complained of pain in the lower abdomen.

“Samples were taken for testing in the lab.”

“The results are out and nothing to worry about.”

“His team of doctors are managing the pain,” said the doctor.

On Sunday, a source in the office of the former President said he is in hospital for a “routine medical check-up and he is responding well to treatment.”

“It is a normal visit and there is nothing new.”

“He goes there more often for schedule checkups be it once a month or even twice.”

“So no cause for alarm,” said the officer.

Kibaki has maintained a low profile since exiting office in 2013 and was last seen in public in February at Parliament Buildings where the body of ex-President Daniel Moi lay in state.

