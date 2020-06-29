www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Monday June 29, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is still hospitalised at a Dubai based hospital after undergoing a complex surgery late last week.

According to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communications Director, Philip Etale, Raila, who is also the ODM Party leader, is responding well to treatment after a successful surgery.

“The doctors at a Dubai-based hospital identified the problem on his back.”

“It was minor & a procedure carried out successfully.”

“He is now on bed rest like every other patient who gets out of the theatre would.”

“He is recuperating & will be back home soon,” Etale said.

Last Friday, ODM Deputy Party Leader, Hassan Joho, said he had spoken to Mr Odinga and that he was doing well after the procedure.

“I had the opportunity to speak to my party leader and my father the Baba of the nation.”

“I feel happy and encouraged that he is progressing well,” Mr Joho said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST