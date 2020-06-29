www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Monday, June 29, 2020 – Former Nation FM presenter, Angela Angwenyi, is back on radio after a five year hiatus.

The sassy lass has landed a radio job in Sierra Leone, a tiny country in West Africa.

She announced on Instagram that she will be working with AYV Radio where she will co-host the station’s ‘Big Breakfast Alone’ show.

“Starting this Monday June 29th only on AYV radio 101.6fm,” she wrote in one post.

In another post, she stated that she was nervous to be back on air after five years.

“So it’s raining cats and dogs outside …First day back on air after 5yrs of being off radio, nerves galore…..Wish me luck 😊 Tune into 101.6fm AYV #SierraLeone let’s do this!” she added.

The single mother of one was mentioned in NYS ‘season 1’ where she received a whooping Sh302 million through her company, Out of the Box Solutions.

When she appeared before the Public Accounts Committee, she was hard pressed to explain what the company supplied for such an astronomical figure.

The money was paid via Elgeyo Marakwet, Kipchumba Murkomen’s law firm after it emerged she paid him Sh15 million.

Murkomen was a regular guest in Angela’s radio shows where she purported to campaign against corruption and other vices in Kenya.

She’s also known to have been close to former Devolution CS, Anne Waiguru, who is the current Kirinyaga Governor.

Immediately she received the loot, she quit radio in a huff and even bought herself a house.

However, her accounts were frozen and late last year, the house was put up for auction.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.