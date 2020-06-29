Monday, June 29, 2020 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four suspects involved in a daring daylight robbery in Kilimani, last week.
The shocking incident that was caught on CCTV, showed two young ambushing a man dressed in a suit a few minutes to 7am before making away with his laptop bag and phone.
They then sped off on a motorbike.
The DCI confirmed the arrests on twitter stating that the suspects were tracked down to their hideouts in Kawangware, Gatina and Pangani.
Several items believed to have been stolen from their victims were recovered.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.