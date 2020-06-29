www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Monday, June 29, 2020 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four suspects involved in a daring daylight robbery in Kilimani, last week.

The shocking incident that was caught on CCTV, showed two young ambushing a man dressed in a suit a few minutes to 7am before making away with his laptop bag and phone.

They then sped off on a motorbike.

The DCI confirmed the arrests on twitter stating that the suspects were tracked down to their hideouts in Kawangware, Gatina and Pangani.

Several items believed to have been stolen from their victims were recovered.

Four suspects connected with a robbery incident captured on Camera along Lenana Road on 25th June, 2020 have this morning been arrested by DCI Detectives based at Kilimani and several items recovered. The four were tracked down to their hideouts in Kawangware, Gatina and Pangani. https://t.co/QmXo87RKuu pic.twitter.com/ASJTKNQGHk — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 29, 2020

The Kenyan DAILY POST.