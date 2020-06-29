The International Centre for Reproductive Health – Kenya (ICRHK) is a local non-profit organization that works in the area of sexual and reproductive health research and intervention programs.
Our projects are in the thematic areas of HIV/AIDS, Family planning, RHMNCH and sexual and gender-based violence.
Our staff include experts in public health, clinical services, research, project management and data.
We seek to fill the following positions for a KP program;
Data Officer
1 Post
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology Management, Health Records and Information, statistics or equivalent.
- Proven expertise in design/development/ setting up of data management systems using MS-ACCESS, SQL and EPI-Info and ODK.
- Competency with statistical analysis using Excel, SPSS or STATA.
- Understanding of public health/medical or social sciences field an asset.
- At least 1 year of mid-level management experience.
- Good interpersonal and communication skills.
- Ability to lead and enhance capacity of data management team.
- Willingness to learn and adapt to new (IT) environments.
How to Apply
Application letter stating the current and expected salary and an up-to-date CV with names and addresses of three referees and telephone contacts should be submitted electronically by 5PM, 7th July 2020 addressed to e-mail: secretariat@icrhk.org with subject: “Application DATA OFFICER”.
ICRHK is committed to equal opportunities and welcomes applications from appropriately qualified people from all sections of the community.
ICRHK does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment.