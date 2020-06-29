www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

The International Centre for Reproductive Health – Kenya (ICRHK) is a local non-profit organization that works in the area of sexual and reproductive health research and intervention programs.

Our projects are in the thematic areas of HIV/AIDS, Family planning, RHMNCH and sexual and gender-based violence.

Our staff include experts in public health, clinical services, research, project management and data.

We seek to fill the following positions for a KP program;

Data Officer

1 Post

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology Management, Health Records and Information, statistics or equivalent.

Proven expertise in design/development/ setting up of data management systems using MS-ACCESS, SQL and EPI-Info and ODK.

Competency with statistical analysis using Excel, SPSS or STATA.

Understanding of public health/medical or social sciences field an asset.

At least 1 year of mid-level management experience.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to lead and enhance capacity of data management team.

Willingness to learn and adapt to new (IT) environments.

How to Apply

Application letter stating the current and expected salary and an up-to-date CV with names and addresses of three referees and telephone contacts should be submitted electronically by 5PM, 7th July 2020 addressed to e-mail: secretariat@icrhk.org with subject: “Application DATA OFFICER”.

ICRHK is committed to equal opportunities and welcomes applications from appropriately qualified people from all sections of the community.

ICRHK does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment.